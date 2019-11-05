The Kansas City Mavericks donned Joker jerseys Saturday night in a special Batman vs. Joker Night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena where the legendary DC Comics villain came away with a big win.

With the visiting Wichita Thunder sporting Batman jerseys, the Mavericks topped the visitors 3-2 in overtime as Jack Walker used his speed to break away from Thunder defenders in thee three-on-three overtime period.

Walker scored 1:20 into the seven-minute overtime period.

“Jack is the fastest skater we have, and he showed it in overtime,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said. “We looked so bad (Friday) night (7-3 loss to the Thunder), so it’s great to come out and give our fans a big win.”

While he was talking, Dickson was bouncing a small rubber ball off the floor near the locker room.

“It’s my new stress ball,” he said, chuckling, “I smashed it off my face a couple of times last night. But I feel a lot better tonight.”

The Mavericks struck first in the opening period when Michael Parks gathered a loose puck in the offensive zone and tucked the puck behind Wichita goaltender Evan Weninger.

Mavericks forward Loren Ulett made it 2-0 just 22 seconds into the second period with a power-play goal.

But that would be it for the Mavericks offense in regulation. The Thunder’s Ostap Safin scored at the 1:45 mark of the middle frame, and Fabrizio Ricci tied it at 5:27 of the second period.

Neither team scored in the third period, sending it to overtime. This was the first seven-minute overtime for the Mavericks after the ECHL extended overtime from five to seven minutes this season.

Walker raced down the ice and beat Weninger for the game-winner, making for a celebratory postgame locker room.

“Everyone tells me I’m fast,” joked Walker, “so I guess I used my speed on that shot. I got the puck and was looking for someone to pass it to, and then I just decided to take the shot myself.”

Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 20 of 22 to pick up the win.

SUNDAY LOSS: The Mavericks visited the Wichita Thunder Sunday afternoon at Intrust Bank Arena and a late goal by Thunder forward Spencer Dorowicz sent Kansas City home with a 3-2 loss and 3-6-0-0 record.

Kansas City drew first blood on a redirection by forward C.J. Eick at the 7:19 mark of the first period. Defenseman Zach Osburn notched his first point of the season with an assist.

The Mavericks could only manage one goal, though, despite outshooting the Thunder 18-4 in the period.

Forward Greg Betzold put the Mavericks up 2-0, redirecting in a shot by defenseman Justin Woods at the 3:51 mark of the second period.

Wichita, though, cut the lead in half less than a minute later when a pass from defenseman Riley Weselowski deflected off of a skate in front of the net at the 4:48 mark.

Garrett Schmitz tied it at 12:22 of the second period as Wichita outshot the Mavericks 17-6 in the second.

The teams each had 11 shots in the third period, but only Dorowicz could find the net at 16:29.

Mavericks rookie goaltender Hayden Hawkey suffered the loss despite stopping 29 of 32 shots.