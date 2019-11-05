Camdenton was back in Springfield over the weekend for the Southwest Missouri Championships where the Lakers finished fifth out of 21 schools with 222.5 points and a few highlights along the way.

Glendale took the title with 551.5 points followed by Ozark (291), Kickapoo (279) and West Plains (233).

Camdenton's Gavin Schulte was one of the Lakers with a highlight as he won the 50 freestyle race with a time of 21.95 seconds. Dane Lapine earned seventh at 22.71 seconds while Michael Radlund placed 16th at 24.11. Schulte also went on to finish third in the 100 freestyle at 48.44 seconds.

Lapine was the lone Laker in the 100 backstroke and he finished sixth at 1:03.09. Other individual finishes included Radlund and Nicholas Rosenthal in the long distance 500 freestyle where the former Laker placed eighth with a time of 5:32.51 and the latter earned 15th at 5:55.1, the 100 breaststroke where Bryce Leuenberger finished 10th at 1:10.8, the 100 butterfly where Jacob Dunahee captured 12th at 1:03.83 and Leuenberger finished 15th at 1:06.08 and the 200 freestyle where Dunahee earned 13th at 2:04.74.

In relay events, the 400 freestyle team of Lapine, Leuenberger, Radlund and Schulte finished fifth at 3:30.17 while the team of Lapine, Jeremy Bernabe, Radlund and Schulte also placed fifth in the 200 freestyle at 1:33.94 and the team of Fischer Lapine, Noah Normand, Leuenberger and Bernabe took 10th at 2:00.5.

Camdenton was scheduled to compete in the Last Chance meet at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Tuesday to shave down times and seek more state bids. The state swim meet will take place on November 14 and 15 at St. Peter's Rec Plex.