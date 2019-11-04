Being known as the NJCAA's No. 9 nationally-ranked men's basketball team to open the 2019-2020 campaign yet having only one player return from last season's team that averaged more than 90 points per game would leave thoughts of a slow start for this year's Moberly Greyhounds to find its offensive rhythm.

That idea was quickly erased over the weekend during Moberly Area Community College's season opening games by hosting the Orscheln Farm & Home Classic.

The Greyhounds ran away from the jayvee squad from William Penn University of Oskaloosa, Ia. Winning 124-75 on Friday, and 24 hours later the Hounds shook off Marshalltown CC, Ia. Winning 101-67.

“This was a very good start t our season. I really thought we played well against a very competitive Marshalltown team to where our defensive intensity was better and we did a great job of sharing the ball,” MACC men's coach Patrick Smith said.

Starting with a quick scoring attack to the rim by freshman Dezi Jones of Hannibal just seven-seconds after tip off, the Greyhounds would lead from start to finish Saturday in its 34-point triumph against the Tigers and Marshalltown never really threatened.

MACC entered the locker room at the break leading 60-40 when a 12-foot jumper by freshman Tyrek Chambers from Brooklyn, N.Y. beat the buzzer sounding.

“When shots start falling things go a lot better for you. I thought defensively in the second half our players really started getting after it, and we did a better job of taking away (Marshalltown's) dribble drives to the basket. We are a work in progress and we have a ways to go but you know we only have one guy returning from last year's team,” Smith said. “We are making some progress. I thought our ball movement was better in the second half, and the nice thing about this team is that we have a lot of guys who can score. It's a bit of a process for us right now knowing when and how to share the ball because we have a bunch of scorers.”

Sophomore transfer Eddie Creal of Joliet, Ill. led the charge and five of his teammates in double figures scoring with 18 points. Markelo Sullivan, the team's only returning sophomore, along with Chambers would put in 16 points. Freshman Cortez Mosely of Peoria, Ill. netted 15, while 6'10 Dusan Mahorcic and Quinton Drayton each had 12 points.

Jones finished with eight points for the cause, and both Juwon Carpenter and Eloge Ntumba chipped in two.

In response to the early high-scoring output by his team, coach Smith said the past four seasons his team's have been averaging 90 points or better and believes that trait will continue.

“We have been real good offensively, running a simplistic system to where we give players a lot of freedom to play. This system has been good to us but I know defensively we need to keep working on getting better.”

For Marshalltown CC, Caleb Jacobs tossed in 12 points and Jaylin Scott 10.

On Friday night's classic win against William Penn, Chambers was Moberly's leading scorer when he nailed five threes to score 27 points. Sullivan was next hitting three 3-pointers for 23 points, Creal added 22 and Mosely had 14 points.

MACC men will join the women's team Tuesday in hosting John Wood College of Quincy, Ill. The women's contest tips off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.

Missouri/Iowa Challenge

Come next weekend the first annual Missouri-Iowa JUCO Challenge will be played at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The new feature involves match ups among Region 16 men's teams against those from Region 11 in which the event host will alternate across the state line each season at the participating college's home court.

The lineup of Missouri/Iowa Challenge games on Nov. 8 is the following: Southeastern Iowa vs. MSU-West Plains at 2 p.m. Moberly vs. Marshalltown at 4 p.m., Three Rivers vs. Indian Hills at 6 p.m., and State Fair vs. Iowa Western at 8 p.m.

Saturday's schedule has Three Rivers against Southeastern Iowa at 1 p.m., Marshalltown and West Plains at 3 p.m., Moberly Greyhounds plays Iowa Western at 5 p.m. and Indian Hills takes on State Fair at 7 p.m.