Mustangs, Indians and Tigers named among best of the Tri-County Conference

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Eldon sophomore Caroline Beckmann

-Osage senior Caitlyne Vaughn

-Blair Oaks senior Mariah Radmacher

-California senior Paige Lamm

-Blair Oaks senior Madison Mitchell

-Southern Boone senior Sydney Mattas

-California senior Sincere Mullins

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Eldon junior Addie Davis

-Osage junior Sara Wolf

-Blair Oaks senior Tori Martin

-Hallsville senior Jade Melton

-California sophomore Ella Lewis

-Southern Boone senior Brooklyn Marrs

-Blair Oaks junior Elsie Villmer

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Eldon freshman Haley Henderson

-Versailles senior Gracie Hamrick

-California senior Hailey Cain

-Southern Boone junior Alyssa Crum

HEAD COACH/STAFF OF THE YEAR

-California Coach Julie Bailey and Staff

-Blair Oaks Coach McKenzie Bennett and Staff

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

-Blair Oaks senior Mariah Radmacher

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

-Blair Oaks (7-0) Conference Champions

-California (6-1)

-Osage (4-3)

-Southern Boone (4-3)

-Hallsville (3-4)

-Eldon (3-4)

-Versailles (1-6)

-Boonville (0-7)