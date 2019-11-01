The lake level was 658.4; generation of 2,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 16,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.9 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 67 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Jody Hughes won the Missouri B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship last weekend with a two-day total of eight bass weighing 23.82 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 20 feet deep. White bass and hybrids: Fair on Alabama rigs or trolling crankbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair for sub-legal fish on flat-side crankbaits and spinnerbaits around docks in coves and on main lake. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 18 feet deep in brush in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures around docks or drop-shotting finesse worms on main lake structure. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows for suspended fish 4 to 10 feet deep over main lake brush piles. White bass: Good on small swimbaits ran through shad schools. Catfish: Good on cut shad and goldfish in the creeks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits in the coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 8 to 18 feet deep over brush. White bass: Fair on crankbaits in the backs of coves. Catfish: Fair drifting nightcrawlers.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures around ends of docks. Crappie: Good on a jig and bobber around shallow docks or shooting jigs under docks. White bass: Fair on topwater lures around shad schools. Catfish: Fair on jigs and crankbaits around shad schools.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair for small fish on shaky head worms, jigs and topwater lures around docks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks with brush. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad, nightcrawlers or stink baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair flipping jigs in shallow brush in the coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows around docks 6 to 8 feet deep.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs.

UPDATES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.