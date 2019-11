See which players were awarded Ozark Conference honors

OZARK CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Camdenton's Emma Rakes, Outfield

-Kickapoo's Ellie Facklam, Pitcher

-Glendale's Riley King, Pitcher

Rolla's Lauren Moersch, Pitcher

-Rolla's Keira Chrisco, Catcher

-Kickapoo's Kate Pierce, Catcher

-Kickapoo's Maggie McKee, Outfield

-Lebanon's Mackenzie Reeves, Outfield

-Rolla's Kassidy Chrisco, Outfield

-Glendale's Kyndall Phillips, Infield

-Kickapoo's Kenzie Walker, Infield

-Kickapoo's Megan Dancey, Infield

-Kickapoo's Chloe Merced, Infield

-West Plains' Abbi Thompson, INfield

-Kickapoo's Jaden LaBarge, Utility

-Lebanon's Nicole Truitt, DP

OZARK CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Lebanon's McKenzie Lowrance, Pitcher

-Waynesville's Bella Pondrom, Pitcher

-West Plains' Emmy Howell, Catcher

-Lebanon's Maryana Becker, Catcher

-Rolla's Reagan Reedy, Outfield

-West Plains' Taylor Cecil, Outfield

-Glendale's Madi Marsh, Outfield

-Waynesville's Abby Hillman, Outfield

-Rolla's Emalee Grooms, Infield

-Lebanon's Raegan McCowan, Infield

-Waynesville's Callie Zarcone, Infield

-Lebanon's Taylor Rodden, Infield

-Glendale's Karsyn Phillips, Infield

-West Plains' Zoey Williams, Utility

-Kickapoo's Karli Facklam, DP

OZARK CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Camdenton's Adelyn Enos, Catcher

-Waynesville's Megan Pattison, Outfield

-Kickapoo's Bella Williams, Outfield

-Parkview's Ariandra Vargas, Infield

-Hillcrest's Azuena Cadena, Infield

-West Plains' Maggi Davidson, Infield

-Springfield Central's Sarah Cummings, Infield

-Rolla's Makenzie McCarter, Infield

-Waynesville's Bailey Schults, Utility

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Kickapoo's Ellie Facklam

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kickapoo's Kenzie Walker

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kickapoo's Jason Howser