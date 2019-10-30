Food for Morgan County will hold distributions in November on the following dates: Thurs., 11/7 3-6 p.m.; Wed., 11/13 10 a.m. – 2 p,m.; Thurs., 11/21 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Tues., 11/26 10 a.m. – 2 p,m, Please note that the final distribution is on a Tuesday due to the holiday.

Each household may attend one distribution per month. If this is your first time to attend, you must bring a proof of residency (ex.: ID with correct address, utility bill, voter registration card or official paperwork from Division of Social Services indicating the correct address), date of birth for each family member living in the home as well as the total monthly income for the household. This food is distributed in cooperation with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

Food for Morgan County is in need of clean egg cartons and plastic bags. You may leave them inside the front door.