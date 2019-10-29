LOCAL DISTRICT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Class 6 District 2

7 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Wentzville Holt

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Harrisonville vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Southern Boone

* Note: Fort Osage, William Chrisman and Truman, all in Class 5 District 7 receive byes.