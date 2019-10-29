Camdenton earns spot in district semifinals and Versailles ends season with loss to Knob Noster in districts

The postseason has arrived and Camdenton has passed its first test.

The Lakers took on Hillcrest in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament Monday night in Rolla and left no doubt with a win in two sets ( 25-12, 25-9).

Camdenton entered as the second seed in the district and brought a balanced attack to the court as Jackie White and Megan Vest led with four kills each while Payton Kincaid and Sydney Smith added three kills of their own. Smith also led with four service aces and eight assists while Elle Turner turned in six assists.

On the defensive side, Olivia Whittle led the dig department with six digs and Shelby Kurtz provided four. White and Maddi Robinson also added a block each against the No. 7 Hornets.

Camdenton (22-10-3) was scheduled to face No. 3 Lebanon in the district semifinals on Tuesday with a trip to the championship awaiting later on in the evening.

Versailles ends season with loss to Knob Noster in districts

Versailles fought to the end.

The Tigers began the postseason as the fifth seed in the Class 2 District 13 Tournament at Stover Monday night and came up short in their first-round quarterfinal battle with No. 4 Knob Noster. Versailles won the first set 25-20, lost the second 26-28 and fell in the decisive finale 19-25.

Emma Geier, Adaya Comer and Kyrstin Thurman led the Tigers with an ace each. Kylie Viebrock, Geier and Comer each put together seven kills and Viebrock also put up 10 assists in the fight.

On the defensive side, Gracie Hamrick led Versailles with 22 digs while Sara Vogt and Geier provided a block each.

Versailles ends its 2019 campaign with a final record of 5-24-2.