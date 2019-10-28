Eldon wraps up regular season at Fatima and Camdenton sends trio to sectionals

Eldon wraps up regular season at Fatima

Eldon was in Westphalia on Saturday to run its final race of the regular season at the Fatima Invitational and the Mustangs were amongst a field of 64 girls and 73 boys.

The Eldon girls finished sixth out of seven schools who fielded teams with 133 points while Capital City won the meet with 50. Kelsey Wallis was the first Mustang across the finish line placing 29th at 25:11. Vivian Wester finished 34th at 25:23, Adysson Gerber was 40th at 26:09, Karmen McNeil was right behind her in 41st at 26:34, Anna Herbert was 46th at 27:57 and Kenzi Bustamante was 49th at 28:42.

The Mustang boys did not have enough runners to field a team, but still had decent results. Caleb Martonfi led the group with a 17th place finish at 18:50, Jacob Arnold was 69th at 24:15 and Matthew Pollett finished 73rd at 26:19.

Eldon will prepare to run its district meet on Saturday at Linn, hoping to send as many Mustangs to state as possible.

Camdenton cross country sends trio to sectionals

Camdenton's cross country season will continue.

The Lakers began the postseason at Nixa on Saturday in the Class 4 District 5 meet and three Lakers qualified for sectionals by finishing in the top 30 as Jake Thoenen, Clare Holmes and Cambrie Kowal made the cut.

Thoenen finished 16th in the field with a time of 17:18 to punch his ticket to the next round and Camdenton coach David Weber liked what he saw from the Laker frontrunner.

"Jake had a solid race by getting into position early and hanging tough, even though he wasn't feeling great the last 300 meters," the coach said. "He really battled hard today in the less than ideal conditions."

Holmes, who just started running cross country this season as a senior, placed 24th at 21:19 and Kowal got through with a time of 21:29.

"Clare started similarly by getting into the race where we thought she should be, but with about 400 meters to go- kind of hit the wall. She fell back several places at the end, but was able to keep it together to qualify," Weber said. "The race of the day belonged to Cambrie. Cambrie was seeded about 31st going into the meet so we knew it would be a challenge to get through. She started out running in about 37th place after the first half mile, however she continued to grind it out and really pushed hard throughout the race to come back.

"I am so happy for her to get to sectionals. She had a great day."

Gage Hauck finished nine spots from the cut with a 39th place finish at 18:29 and Aidan Downey was 64th at 19:40 to round things out for the Camdenton boys. Meanwhile, Maria Alfaro placed 54th for the girls at 23:432, Maeven Weber was 62nd at 24:12, Adrienne Hafley was 77th at 27:34 and Emily Willis was 78th at 28:07.

"Maeven had a huge 'PR' (personal record) today by running 1:20 faster than ever before and it was a great performance to finish off her senior season. Aidan, Adrienne and Emily all had season bests as well," Weber said of his group. "Unfortunately, seniors Gage Ullrich and Zach Davis were unable to run today, but I appreciate all the hard work they have put in over the past couple of years."

Now, the remaining trio of Camdenton runners will head to sectionals at Missouri Southern University in Joplin on Saturday with a trip to state on the line.