Camdenton was back at the friendly confines of Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Saturday for the Springfield Invitational and the Lakers eighth amongst a field of 22 schools.

Camdenton was back at the friendly confines of Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Saturday for the Springfield Invitational and the Lakers eighth amongst a field of 22 schools.

Camdenton accumulated 114 team points while Rockhurst won the meet with 482 points, respectively.

The day began with a relay race where Camdenton finished eighth in the 200 medley as Michael Radlund, Bryce Leuenberger, Gavin Schulte and Dane Lapine turned in a time of 1:48.92. In the 200 freestyle relay, the Lakers finished eighth again as Lapine, Jeremy Bernabe, Radlund and Schulte came in at 1:34.34. In the final relay event of the day, the 400 freestyle team of Nicholas Rosenthal, Jacob Dunahee, Bernabe and Leuenberger came in 11th at 3:51.19.

Individual events began with the 200 freestyle and Rosenthal earned 23rd at 2:08.10. In the 200 individual medley, Noah Normand turned in a 23rd place finish as well with a time of 2:32.95 while Jonah Rapp captured 30th at 2:55.41.

Schulte was near the top of the 50 freestyle, finishing second at 22 seconds flat. Lapine was not too far behind him, either with a seventh place finish at 22.54. Radlund placed 27th at 24.3 and Bernabe was 41st at 26.53. Meanwhile, Dunahee earned a 21st place finish as the lone Laker in the 100 butterfly at 1:05.46.

Schulte earned a third place finish in the 100 freestyle, turning in a time of 48.4 seconds. Rosenthal finished 28th at 56.88 and Leuenberger was 32nd at at 57.85. Radlund represented Camdenton in the 500 freestyle at 5:40.61. In the 100 backstroke, Lapine was the first Laker in at 1:02.47 to finish 11th while Dunahee placed 25th at 1:09.96. Last but not least was the 100 breastroke that featured Leuenberger who came in 15th at 1:12.39 while Normand earned 24th at 1:16.58, Bernabe was 26th at 1:19.51 and Rapp was 38th at 1:30.21.

Camdenton will be back at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Friday and Saturday for the SWMO Championships. The action is scheduled to get underway on Friday at 2 p.m.