Blue Springs senior Bentley Walters remains alive at the state tournament.

Walters fell in the first round of the Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield but bounced back with a pair of victories Friday to advance to Saturday’s competition with a possible all-state honor on the line.

Freshman Abby Gaines of St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis topped Walters 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Gaines then beat her quarterfinal opponent 6-0, 6-0.

Walters, though, dominated Francis Howell’s Geethika Cherukuru 8-0 in the first round of the consolation bracket.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Walters stayed alive in the double-elimination singles tournament with an 8-5 victory over Lucy Huang of Springfield Glendale.

Walters will face Columbia Rock Bridge’s Maggie Lin in a consolation semifinal Saturday. The winner will play for fifth place later Saturday.