The Fort Osage volleyball team finished off Suburban Middle Seven Conference play with a win.

The Indians dominated Ruskin for a 25-6, 25-11 league victory Tuesday at Ruskin.

“It was a team effort and all the girls played well and set out to achieve some goals that they set before the game,” Fort Osage coach Vanessa Gage said.

The Indians improved to 19-9-2 overall while finishing 10-2 in the conference.

Fort Osage closes out its regular season tonight with a non-conference match at Lee’s Summit North.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 21-25-25, BELTON 25-23-9: The William Chrisman volleyball team overcame a first-set loss for a Suburban Middle Seven victory Monday.

The Bears fell 25-21 in the first game but edged the host Belton Pirates 25-23 in the second set and dominated the third set 25-9 for a 2-1 victory.

Courtney Taylor knocked down kills and Mallory McGraw added five kills and served three aces to lead the Bears.

Patience Farmer led the defense with 22 digs, while Brooklyn Burkey dished out 15 assists as Chrisman improved to 9-14 overall and 6-5 in the conference.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 25-25, PEMBROKE HILL 16-23: Lee’s Summit North improved to 11-19 overall with a non-conference home win over Pembroke Hill Tuesday.

The Broncos, who meets Fort Osage tonight, claimed its third win in its last four matches.