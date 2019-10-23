Blue Springs senior golfer Lauren Muller struggled in her second round of the state tournament but still had the best area finish.

Muller, after shooting 86 in the first round Monday, posted a 98 in Tuesday’s final round to finish with a 184 total in the Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships at par-72 Silo Ridge Golf Club in Bolivar.

Muller finished 55th overall, the best of four Eastern Jackson County state qualifiers.

Blue Springs South freshman Maya McVey was two strokes behind Muller at 186 after shooting a second straight score of 93 Tuesday. She tied for 59th.

Lee’s Summit North sophomore Harrison Clemmons tied for 72nd at 199. She shot 105 Tuesday after an opening-round 94.

Grain Valley senior Taylor Hileman finished 80th with a 204 total (100-104).

Brooke Biermann of Lafayette-Wildwood fired a 3-under-par 69 Tuesday to pass first-round leader Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion for medalist honors. Biermann finished with a 1-under total of 143 (74-69) while Propeck was second at 1-over 145 (71-74).

First-round leader St. Joseph’s Academy of St. Louis held off Notre Dame de Sion for the team title. St. Joseph’s finished with a 607 (299-308) total, while Sion was at 622 (309-313).