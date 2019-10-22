Versailles hosts Osage in tournament action and Eldon faced with some tough challenges at Ozark Tournament

Versailles hosts Osage in tournament action

Versailles played host to Osage and a large field of teams in the annual Versailles Invitational on Saturday and it was a day of mixed results for the Tigers and Indians.

Versailles finished 2-2-1 and Osage went 2-2 before the day was through. Southern Boone, who knocked Versailles out in the second round of elimination, went on to defeat Blair Oaks in the championship.

The Tigers began pool play with Knob Noster and won in two sets (26-24, 25-17). Kylie Vieberock had three aces, two blocks and six assists. Emma Geier and Ashlynn Howard had four kills each, Sara Vogt added two blocks and Gracie Hamrick put up 10 digs.

Up next was Smithton and Versailles split (23-25, 25-15). Krystin Thurman picked up some quick points with five aces, Geier finished with three kills, Howard had two blocks, Hamrick put up eight digs and Viebrock turned in four assists.

Versailles lost the pool play finale (18-25, 16-25) to Blair Oaks. Adaya Comer, Vogt, Hamrick and Thurman had an ace each while Viebrock put up four kills and five assists, Comer recorded two blocks and Hamrick put up five digs.

Facing Green Ridge in the first round of elimination, Versailles took care of business in three setse (25-22, 22-25, 25-23). Viebrock led with four aces and 14 assists, Geier had 10 kills, Vogt had four blocks and Hamrick had 21 digs. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the journey came to an end with a loss to Southern Boone (15-25, 13-25). Comer put up two aces, Geier had five kills, Hamrick finished with 12 digs and Viebrock turned in six assists.

School of the Osage dropped its first two games to Blair Oaks and Green Ridge in two sets and bounced back with wins over Mid-Buchanan and Warsaw in two sets. Osage (11-11-2, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) hosts Southern Boone Tuesday night in conference play.

Versailles went on to visit Stover Monday night and the Tigers lost in three sets to the Bulldogs (17-25, 25-23, 18-25).

Comer, Hamrick and Thurman put up an ace each while Comer added 10 kills, Geier added five kills and Viebrock led with 10 assists while Geier turned in seven. Viebrock also had two blocks while Vogt, Geier and Howard turned in one each and Hamrick led with 13 digs while Comer put up eight.

Versailles (4-22-2, 0-6 Tri-County Conference) hosts Skyline Tuesday night.

Eldon faced with some tough challenges at Ozark Tournament

Eldon took a trip down south to Ozark for tournament action on Saturday and the Mustangs did not have it easy after finishing the weekend 1-4.

Eldon got off to an encouraging start with a three-set win over Glendale, but would drop each of its next four games in two sets to Nixa, Greenwood, Ark., Lafayette and Carl Junction.

The Mustangs met the Falcons of the Ozark Conference in the first battle of the day and found a way to secure the win (20-25, 25-8, 25-12). Caroline Beckmann led the way with 14 kills and Hayley Henderson finished with eight while Taylor Henderson added three service aces, Hayley Shinn provided two and Addie Davis recorded 30 assists. Hayley Henderson put up 15 digs, Tatum Frank finished with 12 and Beckmann provided nine to go with three blocks while Cassidy Prater added four blocks of her own.

Nixa delivered a (25-13, 25-16) defeat to Eldon in the next round. Beckmann had six kills, Davis put up eight assists and three digs and Hayley Henderson, Frank and Beckmann recorded three digs each as well.

Up next was the Greenwood Bulldogs across the state line in Arkansas and Eldon fell in two sets (25-16, 25-12). Beckmann led the way offensively again with five kills, Hayley Henderson provided three aces and Davis finished with seven assists. Henderson also led the dig department with nine.

Lafayette provided another tough outing for Eldon with a win in two sets (25-13, 25-10). Beckmann put up three kills, Davis finished with five assists and both Beckmann and Davis led the digs with three each.

In the finale, Eldon came up a few points short to Carl Junction (17-25, 20-25). Beckmann recorded six kills, Davis had nine assists and Hayley Henderson provided four digs.

Eldon (16-12-1, 3-4 Tri-County Conference) visits Bolivar on Tuesday.