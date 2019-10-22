Macks Creek and Climax Springs race in Humansville and Versailles takes on Vienna with Macks Creek

Macks Creek and Climax Springs race in Humansville

Macks Creek and Climax Springs were amongst a field of 91 runners in a meet at Humansville on Saturday and both the Pirates and Cougars picked up some good results.

The meet also served as the Polk County League (PCL) meet and leading the way for the Pirate girls was Molly Phillips who finished second in the conference and fourth overall with a time of 22:56. Also picking up a medal was Adriana Mayer who finished seventh in the conference and 19th overall in her first race of the season at 26:25 while Chelsey Brown finished 28th in a field of 31 runners at 30:31 and Bailey Taylor was right behind her in 29th at 31:36.

The Macks Creek boys were paced by Austin Brown who placed 35th out of 60 runners with a time of 20:15 while Preston Borgmeyer came in 53rd at 23:18 and Olivier Sanchez-Chavez took 58th at 27:18.

"This cold, wet, early morning run was a tough one but despite terrain of running through a muddy creek, we had every runner setting season 'PRs' (personal records) and were able to bring home three medals," Macks Creek coach Paige Alexander noted after the Pirates had just raced five days earlier at Dixon where both Browns, Phillips and Taylor picked up medals.

Climax Springs' Cole Smith was the first Cougar boy across the finish line at Humansville where he captured 18th at 19:07. Gesse Smith finished 32nd at 19:55, John MCCartney took 56th at 24:32 and Troy Ethington placed 59th at 30:06. Meanwhile, Abby Wolfe finished first for the Cougar girls placing 15th at 25:19 and Maranda Burke came in 30th at 31:36.

Macks Creek went on to race at Vienna on Monday and Climax Springs will race in its regular season finale on Wednesday at Appleton City.

Versailles takes on Vienna with Macks Creek

Versailles and Macks Creek concluded the regular season at Vienna on Monday and were amongst 10 teams in the field.

The Versailles boys finished second overall amongst the five schools who fielded teams with 57 points while Linn won the meet with 46. The Tiger girls and Macks Creek did not compete in team competition.

Seth Newton led the Versailles boys with a sixth place finish out of 42 runners at 18:38, Noah Dykzeul came in 13th at 19:46, Trent Hyman placed 15th at 20:05, Dagan Haggerman earned 21st at 20:24 and Jacob Schrock placed 28th at 21:12. Carmen Lemell was the lone Tiger girl competing on Monday and she finished fifth in the field of 21 runners with a time of 23:24.

"Despite being a very windy race we posted some very good times," said Versailles coach Laura Piercy who noted that some runners were able to significantly drop their times from the Vienna meet a season ago. "We will use the next few weeks to fine tune things so we are peaking for the postseason. We have stayed relatively injury free this whole season and things are looking good for districts."

Macks Creek also got some nice results from Vienna, including a pair of medals that were earned by Molly Phillips and Adriana Mayer. Phillips finished third overall at 22:36 and Mayer posted a time of 26:07 to place 11th.

Alyssa Seaholm finished 17th at 29:37 and Chelsey Brown came in 18th at 30:25. As for the boys, Austin Brown led the Pirates at 20:14 to finish 17th while Preston Borgmeyer came in 35th at 23:08 and Olivier Sanchez-Chavez came in 39th at 27:53.

"The Vienna Autumn Classic was another new experience for Macks Creek runners and the results were well worth the commute," Macks Creek coach Paige Alexander said. "We were able to set six new season personal records and five of those were career personal records, which was great."

The focus now shifts to the postseason for both Lake area teams will get ready for district action. The Class 2 Tigers and Class 1 Pirates will both be racing at Linn on November 2 and it is a familiar site for the Pirates who ran there earlier in the year.

"As a coach I could not be any prouder of the accomplishments these kids have achieved this season and I have high hopes for what they will accomplish at the district meet," Alexander noted of her Pirates. "The kids are running times that were just 'far-fetched goals' at the beginning of the season and are currently training for new goals they have set for themselves. The last month we've been battling injuries, weather and new courses and have continued to excel in every area of the sport.

"Macks Creek cross country is growing and flourishing this 2019 season and I am beyond excited to see what the future of this program holds."