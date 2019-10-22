Imagine planning the nourishment of 130 people on a weekly basis. That is the task Mary Kinney took and a team of Camdenton football parents took on for the 2019 season.

Imagine planning the nourishment of 130 people on a weekly basis.

That is the task Mary Kinney took and a team of Camdenton football parents took on for the 2019 season. After each Tuesday practice during the summer, football players, team managers and coaches walked off the turf to be greeted by a team meal and the team gets together for a meal each Thursday night before a game.

It is the fuel of Friday night and the Lakers have never run on empty.

“That is one of the jobs the mom of a team captain does,” said Kinney who is the mother of Camdenton senior Mason Kinney. “Coordinate team meals and make sure the boys have something good to eat when they come off the field with lots of fluid and hydration.

“We have a very good team.”

But it is not a task that completely falls on the shoulders of these parents. Various businesses around the community have gotten involved as well, whether it was paying for the meals or providing the team with plenty of ice during those hot summer days on the gridiron.

“The boys love it and the outpouring of the community has been amazing,” Kinney said earlier in the summer.

“That is a huge blessing to see the community get behind this team. They love ‘Friday Night Lights’ so they want to be a part of it. We are building a lot of great friendships with other parents so it is great.”

Good thing, too, because Kinney said the task would clearly not be achievable without them. Once the season started, the team has been sharing that sense of community on Thursday nights at the ranch of Todd and Jo Beth Nicklas who are the parents of senior Jase Nicklas. And while it is fun to share the meals and bond on a weekly basis, Kinney said it also provides good lessons for the young men whether it is being altruistic or simply grateful to those who have shown kindness as well.

“It means a lot and I think it is a good lesson for the boys to see what it means to step up to the plate and help one another. We have a great parent group this year,” she said. “We’ve come together and are working on behalf of the boys and the boys like to see that. It really encourages and uplifts them.”

Kinney had also taken the time to pass around a sheet for Laker football players to put their names and numbers on as a way to say thank you to the businesses who contributed to the effort.

“That is a huge lesson for them and I’m thankful for that,” Kinney continued.

With Mason being a senior, this is the team captain’s final year of Laker football and Kinney already knew that her son’s final season would go by in a flash. From the meals to the action on the gridiron each Friday night, she wants to enjoy every part of the final journey.

“I love everything about it, I love Friday nights,” she said during the summer. “I want to take each moment and soak it all in because it is going to go by really fast.”

However the season plays out, one thing that is sure to last is that sense community and hopefully all the relationships that have been formed from the start.

Not a bad deal for 130 mouths to feed.