The William Chrisman volleyball team overcame a first-set loss for a Suburban Middle Seven victory Monday.

The Bears fell 25-21 in the first game but edged the host Belton Pirates 25-23 in the second set and dominated the third set 25-9 for a 2-1 victory.

Courtney Taylor knocked down kills and Mallory McGraw added five kills and served three aces to lead the Bears.

Patience Farmer led the defense with 22 digs, while Brooklyn Burkey dished out 15 assists as Chrisman improved to 9-14 overall and 6-5 in the conference.