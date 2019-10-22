Versailles, Osage and Eldon players named among the best of the Tri-County Conference
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
-Versailles sophomore Maris Ollison
-Osage sophomore Carly Ward
-Blair Oaks senior Kaitlyn Kolb
-Southern Boone senior Camryn Schaller
-California junior Camryn Schlup
-Hallsville junior Taylor Jones
-Blair Oaks sophomore Andi Siebeneck
-Southern Boone sophomore Mariah Prince
-Blair Oaks senior Natalie Otto
-Blair Oaks junior Alexis Findley
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM
-Eldon junior Elizabeth Rush
-Osage junior Liberty Gamm
-Boonville junior Kourtney Kendrick
-Blair Oaks junior Ellie Kliethermes
-California junior Lauren Hill
-Blair Oaks junior Bailey Rissmiller
-Hallsville junior Emma Littrell
-Hallsville sophomore Avery Oetting
-Southern Boone sophomore Riece Clevenger
TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION
-Eldon senior Kayleigh Fike
-California junior Lauren Spillars
-Southern Boone sophomore Zoey DeHass
-Blair Oaks sophomore Kadence Kliegel
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Head Coach and Staff of the Year: California's Steve Stock
Pitcher of the Year: Southern Boone's Camryn Schaller
Most Outstanding Player: Blair Oaks' Kaitlyn Kolb
FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Blair Oaks (7-0) Conference Champions
Southern Boone (5-2)
California (5-2)
Hallsville (5-2)
Boonville (3-4)
Osage (2-5)
Eldon (1-6)
Versailles (0-7)