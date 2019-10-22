Versailles, Osage and Eldon players named among the best of the Tri-County Conference

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Versailles sophomore Maris Ollison

-Osage sophomore Carly Ward

-Blair Oaks senior Kaitlyn Kolb

-Southern Boone senior Camryn Schaller

-California junior Camryn Schlup

-Hallsville junior Taylor Jones

-Blair Oaks sophomore Andi Siebeneck

-Southern Boone sophomore Mariah Prince

-Blair Oaks senior Natalie Otto

-Blair Oaks junior Alexis Findley

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Eldon junior Elizabeth Rush

-Osage junior Liberty Gamm

-Boonville junior Kourtney Kendrick

-Blair Oaks junior Ellie Kliethermes

-California junior Lauren Hill

-Blair Oaks junior Bailey Rissmiller

-Hallsville junior Emma Littrell

-Hallsville sophomore Avery Oetting

-Southern Boone sophomore Riece Clevenger

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Eldon senior Kayleigh Fike

-California junior Lauren Spillars

-Southern Boone sophomore Zoey DeHass

-Blair Oaks sophomore Kadence Kliegel

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Head Coach and Staff of the Year: California's Steve Stock

Pitcher of the Year: Southern Boone's Camryn Schaller

Most Outstanding Player: Blair Oaks' Kaitlyn Kolb

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Blair Oaks (7-0) Conference Champions

Southern Boone (5-2)

California (5-2)

Hallsville (5-2)

Boonville (3-4)

Osage (2-5)

Eldon (1-6)

Versailles (0-7)