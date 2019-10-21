Osage found itself playing in a district championship for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday at Bolivar and the Indians were unable to find a way past the host Liberators in a 6-0 shutout for the Class 3 District 10 title.

It was a scoreless affair through two innings until Bolivar broke the deadlock with three runs in the fourth. Osage had some chances offensively, but left the bases loaded in the first and a runner stranded in both the fourth and sixth. The Indians put together four hits overall before the day was through as Liberty Gamm and Paige Luttrell led the way with two each.

Carly Ward was back in the circle once again for Osage and the pitcher allowed seven hits and four walks while striking out four. The Indians also had three errors in the contest.

Osage finishes the season with a final record of 12-14.