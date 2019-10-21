Lakers' Schulte finishes first in two events

Camdenton was one of 17 teams at a swim meet in Sedalia on Saturday and the meet produced some good results as the Lakers finished eighth among the pack with a few highlights along the way.

Camdenton's Gavin Schulte won two events, placing first in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Schulte finished the 50 in 22.89 seconds and the 100 with a time of 50.18 seconds, respectively.

Dane Lapine was not too far behind his teammate in the 500 freestyle, finishing sixth at 23.82 while Michael Radlund finished 19th at 25.3 and Jonah Rapp took 47th at 29.1. Jeremy Bernabe also swam in the 100 freestyle where he earned 25th at 59.62. The 500 freestyle featured a pair of Lakers as Rosenthal captured fourth at 5:31.57 and Radlund earned eighth at 5:55.39. In the 200 freestyle race, Rosenthal was 14th at 2:07.9 while Fischer Lapine placed 25th at 2:25.93.

Bryce Leuenberger was the lone Laker in the 200 individual medley and he finished 12th at 2:35.04. Other individual events included the 100 backstroke where Dane was 11th in at 1:09.85 while Fischer placed 13th at 1:12.53. The 100 breaststroke saw a trio of Lakers dive in and Leuenberger was the first Laker to finish at 12th with a time of 1:13.58 while Bernabe was 21st at 1:19.78 and Rapp 32nd at at 1:27.95.

Camdenton's Rapp, Leuenberger, Bernabe and Fischer placed 10th at 2:07.32 in the 200 medley. The team of Dane, Bernabe, Radlund and Schulte placed second in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:38.09 and the quartet of Dane, Leuenberger, Radlund and Schulte placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:49.22.

Camdenton will now get ready for the Ozark Conference meet at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.