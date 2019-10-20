It was a tough night for School of the Osage. That was mainly due to the Blair Oaks defense.

The Indians met a Falcons team ranked in the statewide media poll as the top Class 3 team in the state and they showed why in a 57-7 rout.

The defending Class 2 champions extended their unbeaten streak to 23 games after forcing three total fumbles, holding Osage’s offense to -5 yards in the first half and not allowing the Indians to secure a first down until the third quarter. The Blair Oaks defense also added a safety to the mix.

Despite the Osage defense halting Blair Oaks on its first two offensive drives- a rarity for the Falcons this season- the visitors were up 29-0 after the first quarter and turned the advantage into a 50-0 game by halftime. Blair Oaks finished with 236 rushing yards and another 176 yards through the air.

Osage finished the night with 126 yards of offense. Senior quarterback Drew Edwards went 4-7 for 24 yards and sophomore Brockton McLaughlin went 3-7 for 54 yards. Senior wideout Logan Havner caught four passes for 62 yards to lead the air attack and senior running back James Hutchcraft led the ground game with nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Osage (2-6, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) will look to close out the regular season strong in a trip to rival Eldon Friday night at 7 p.m.