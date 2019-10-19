NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The troubles away from home continue for Missouri.

The No. 22 Tigers entered their first Southeastern Conference road game as a three-touchdown favorite against Vanderbilt, but they never found an offensive rhythm.

The Commodores downed the Tigers 21-14 on Saturday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 23,900 at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Missouri drops to 5-2 with its first conference loss, while Vanderbilt earns its second victory of the season and first in the SEC.

Missouri recorded four drives of 40 yards or longer and walked away with only seven total points from them.

The Tigers also committed a season-high in penalties with 12 for 120 yards.

Before the season began, positivity surrounded the Tigers and the potential for double-digit wins because of their schedule and talent level. Now they have to win the rest of their regular-season games to achieve that feat, with top-10 foes such as Florida and Georgia still on the slate.

Kelly Bryant finished the loss with 13 pass completions on 26 throws for 140 yards. He posted one touchdown and an interception. Bryant didn’t complete a pass in the third quarter and had only two completions in the second half.

Missouri kicker Tucker McCann missed two field goals, from 50 and 48 yards, respectively.

Two offsides penalties on defensive tackle Jordan Elliott helped Vanderbilt burn the last six minutes of clock to secure the win.

MU had built momentum over the past month with five home wins in a row. Most of that now appears to be lost.

Awaiting an appeal ruling on looming NCAA sanctions, Missouri may have taken itself out of the SEC Championship picture before hearing of the decision.

Missouri will look to rebound on the road against Kentucky next Saturday.

