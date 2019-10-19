JEFFERSON CITY — Darren Jordan was waiting for a night like this.

The season hasn’t exactly followed the script the Battle senior running back envisioned, battling an ankle injury that forced him to miss time.

But Friday at Jefferson City, Jordan put his game-changing ability on full display, scoring five touchdowns — including three in a three-and-a-half minute spurt during the third quarter — to lead the Spartans to a 54-35 victory.

Battle, ranked No. 10 in Class 5, improves to 5-3 on the season.

“I feel like missing some of those games made me kind of stumble in my stride a little bit, but I’m getting my confidence back,” Jordan said after the win Friday night. He didn't play for much of September. “I’m getting back. I’m getting a lot better.”

Jordan saved his biggest plays against the Jays (2-6) for the second half.

The Spartans' retooled offensive line, playing without regular starting tackles Landon Ray and Samuel Innes due to injuries, found its rhythm after the break.

Battle fell behind 21-14 with 8:15 left in the third quarter when Jefferson City quarterback Cole Gresham found Devin White for a 14-yard scoring strike. Enter Jordan, who ran for a touchdown from 34 yards out on the ensuing drive, executing a nifty cut to the left in the open field to shake a swarm of defenders.

It was the type of momentum-altering play that makes the Battle defense glad it doesn’t have to face Jordan in live action.

“D.J. is an all-state back for a reason,” said senior teammate Trevonne Hicks, whose pick-six late in the game proved to be the final points of the night. “I definitely prefer to have him on my team than any other team.”

Battle forced a fumble on the Jays’ next kickoff return, which Clayton Campbell recovered for the Spartans. Harrison Keller then ran 16 yards on third-and-14 before Jordan punched the ball into the end zone with a 4-yard scoring run.

That put Battle up 26-21 with 5:58 remaining in the third. But Jordan wasn’t done.

Elijah Owens and Jasper Lindsey delivered sacks for the Battle defense to force a Jefferson City punt, and Jordan made the Jays pay dearly, roaring out of the backfield and outrunning everybody for a blistering 78-yard touchdown.

Jordan’s trio of unanswered touchdowns in the third gave Battle a 34-21 advantage.

His final scoring run turned Kendrick Harris’ fourth-quarter interception deep in Jays’ territory into easy points. Three plays after the turnover, Jordan crossed the goal line with the ball for a fifth and final time.

“I think it’s safe to say, he is 100% healthy again,” Keller said of Jordan. “That’s what it comes down to. He looked great coming out of his cuts. And with his speed, once he gets to the second level, he can just turn on the jets and go.”

Was there anyone on the field Friday night who could beat Jordan in a footrace?

“I don’t think so,” Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said. “He looked explosive. He looked like he was shot out of a cannon at times.

“It was good to see Darren being Darren.”

Jefferson City refused to go quietly. Gresham connected with David Bethune, who also posted three rushing touchdowns, for a 40-yard completion to cut the Jays' deficit to 42-35 with 4:18 remaining.

Keller, however, sealed the deal with a 61-yard keeper on third-and-7 with 1:36 left.

“I was just looking to get the first down, but once it was there, I wasn’t going to stop,” the quarterback said.

Hicks, Harris, William Henderson and Quentarius Vaughn each recorded interceptions for Battle, which scored 20 points off turnovers.

The string of timely takeaways came just one week after the Spartans lost 29-0 at home to Rockhurst.

“It changed the game tonight, the turnover battle,” Ellison said.

Tavian Miller got the scoring started for Battle with a 23-yard touchdown run on its opening drive.

Battle hosts Hannibal (5-3) next Friday night in its regular-season finale.

Then comes the postseason, where the Spartans have won a district championship in each of their five seasons of eligibility in program history.

“I definitely feel like the best is yet to come,” Jordan said.