Camdenton takes down Lebanon, Osage falls in three sets to California and Eldon sweeps Warsaw

Camdenton takes down Lebanon

Camdenton hosted rival Lebanon Thursday night and the Lakers picked up their third win in a row as they topped the Yellowjackets in two sets (25-19, 25-19).

Sydney Smith and Payton Kincaid had six kills each to lead the attack, Aubree Enos had four service aces and Elle Turner led the team with eight assists while Smith finished with seven. Olivia Whittle posted nine digs on the defensive end while Shelby Kurtz added seven and both Turner and Smith had six. Meanwhile, Maddi Robinson recorded four blocks to help seal it.

Camdenton (20-9-3, 6-1 Ozark Conference) visits Parkview on Tuesday.

Osage falls in three sets to California

Osage took California to the wire, but the visiting Indians came up a few points short after three setse (27-25, 23-25, 22-25).

Sara Wolf led the Indians with 10 kills and Carly Hambly had nine while the team had two service aces from four different players. Paige Rowland put up 32 of the team's 32 total assists as well. Caitlyne Vaughn led the defense with 23 digs, Emily Steen posted 15 and Rowland also finished in double digits with 10 digs respectively. Both Elizabeth Groos and Wolf added three blocks each.

Osage (9-9-2, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.

Eldon sweeps Warsaw

Eldon hosted Warsaw Thursday night and sent the visitors home after winning in two sets (25-7, 25-8).

Caroline Beckmann recorded 15 kills, Jade Halal posted three service aces while Beckmann and Tatum Frank had two and Addie Davis recorded 21 assists. Taylor Henderson provided four digs and Hall added three blocks while Cassidy Prater and Beckmann had two each.

Eldon (13-8-1, 3-4 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Ozark Tournament on Saturday.