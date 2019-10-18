Osage advances to district championship with walkoff win, Camdenton falls to Rolla in district semifinals and Macks Creek bows out in district semifinals

Osage advances to district championship with walkoff win

School of the Osage has survived and advanced.

The second-seeded Indians met No. 3 Salem in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 10 Tournament Thursday night in Bolivar and found a way past the Tigers for a 5-4 win in nine innings. After Paige Luttrell hit a leadoff double to start the ninth and advanced to third on an error with no outs, Reese Good smacked a game-winning RBI single two pitches later to send the Indians to the district championship game. In doing so, Osage reached the title game for the fourth consecutive season.

It was a wild night overall as Osage overcame eight total errors and a 4-1 deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh when the team was down to its final three outs. With just one out left to spare, Jaelyn Harrison got things started with a single while Shelby Minor reached on an error and Luttrell drove both runs in with a double. A Liberty Gamm RBI double with no outs left to spare sent the game to extra innings.

Osage pitcher Carly Ward got the win in the circle allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out nine. Luttrell Gamm, Ward and Harrison finished the night with multiple hits each.

Osage (12-13) will look to bring home some hardware on Saturday when the Indians face the host Liberators at noon.

Camdenton falls to Rolla in district semifinals

Camdenton took on the host Rolla Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament Thursday night and the fourth-seeded Lakers fell to the top-seeded Bulldogs 12-2 in five innings.

Emma Rakes had the only two hits of the night for Camdenton and took the loss in the circle after 2 2/3 innings of work where she recorded a strikeout. Brandi Sloan did the rest and picked up a strikeout as well.

Camdenton ends the season at 6-20.

Macks Creek bows out in district semifinals

It was a tough ending for Macks Creek.

The second-seeded Piratse faced No. 3 Jamestown in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament Thursday night and the Pirates were dealt a 15-1 loss in five innings. Macks Creek started the night with a 1-0 lead, but the Eagles quickly found their offensive rhythm.

"Tonight we could not seem to put the ball in play where they weren't standing," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said after his club finished the night with four total hits. "Couple that with nine errors in the field and it turned into a rather long and ugly night."

Bobbie Hilton had two hits to lead Macks Creek, Myra Cortez hit a triple and Bethany Schmidt had the only other hit of the night as Jesse Willis had the team's lone RBI. Shaylee Skinner (5-9) worked 2 2/3 innings in the circle before leaving due to injury. She allowed seven runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking three. Schmidt worked in relief and allowed eight runs, three earned on five hits while striking out two and walking four.

Macks Creek finishes the season 12-12 including a fourth place finish in the Polk County League.

