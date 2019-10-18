Camdenton outshoots West Plains in penalty kicks and Osage picks up Senior Night win over Laquey

Camdenton outshoots West Plains in penalty kicks

Camdenton went the distance at West Plains Thursday night.

Regulation was not enough to decide it and neither were the first two overtime periods, but the Lakers found an answer on the eighth penalty kick to take down the Zizzers 3-2.

Camdenton trailed 2-0 after the first half and goals from Abi Rodriguez and Josh Gerdiman evened things back up in the second. When it came to the eighth penalty kick after two scoreless overtime periods, West Plains missed a shot from the spot and the Lakers picked up the win thanks in part to two penalty kick saves from Ian Kirby.

Camdenton (9-9, 3-2 Ozark Conference) host Clinton on Monday.

Osage picks up Senior Night win over Laquey

It was Senior Night at School of the Osage and the Indians on the pitch did not disappoint with an 8-2 win over the Hornets.

The careers of seven seniors were celebrated at halftime as Garrett Long, Collin Chilton, Robert Colonius, Tristan Satterlee, Zach Diebel, Nick Boswell and Owen Cutcher were recognized and they took care of business on the pitch as well.

Four seniors helped put goals away as Colonius earned a brace while Satterlee and Boswell scored their first goals of the season. Long, who started the night at keeper, went to the field so Alec Baklashev could protect the pipes in the second half and he scored on a penalty kick. Meanwhile, Anthony Alberti, Nate Evans and Will Faulconer each scored a goal as well.

Osage only allowed six shot attempts while putting 24 shots on frame and Alberti, Josh Cooper, Chris Boyd, Long and Faulconer each had assists. Baklashev recorded four saves in the win as well.

"This team has come so far since August with a style of play that is exciting to watch. I cannot say enough about how proud I am of all the players who braced themselves against a tough fall schedule to prepare for the postseason," Osage coach Jason Long said. "No matter what the future holds for this team, I'll never forget this season or this team."

Osage (11-10) will now prepare for the regular season finale against Lake area neighbor Camdenton on Thursday.