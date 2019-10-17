The lake level was 658.7; generation of 11,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 27,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 69 degrees. Truman Lake was at 711.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Dylan Hays won the FLW Costa tournament last Saturday with a three-day total of 15 bass weighing 43.14 pounds

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs 5 to 15 feet deep. White bass and hybrids: Fair on small swimbaits or trolling crankbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures and swimbaits along large main lake docks. Crappie: Fair vertical jigging in brush 18 to 28 feet deep on the main lake.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Fair flipping jigs to docks 8 to 12 feet deep in the creeks or on jigs and deep-diving crankbaits 20 to 22 feet deep on the main lake. Catfish: Good on cut skipjack shad and bluegill in the creeks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair for small fish on jigs or topwater lures 7 to 10 feet deep in coves.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Heavily stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, topwaters and swimming a jig around main lake docks and in brush 10 to 12 feet deep. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks 25 to 30 feet deep. White bass: Fair on topwater lures and small crankbaits along windy points. Catfish: Good drifting shad along channel banks in creeks and on the main lake.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky in coves and stained on the main lake. Black bass: Fair on jigs around docks 4 feet deep in coves or deep-diving crankbaits around brush 20 feet deep in coves and on the main lake. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 6 to 12 feet deep around brush in coves. Catfish: Fair drifting shad around schools of shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and jigs 6 to 8 feet deep in the coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows around docks 6 to 8 feet deep. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky. Fishing is slow for all species.

UPDATES

Alhonna Resort (573-365-2634) www.thealhonnaresort.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Greenmill Campground, (573-363-5577) www.greenmillcampground.com; Bryants Osage Outdoors, (573-374-2278; Guide Anthony Ford (660-438-5714): Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7664); Lake Level (573-365-9205); Tournament Results – Thanks to www.bassinbob.com.