Camdenton tops Springfield Central in first round of districts, Versailles falls to Calvary Lutheran to end the season, Eldon season ends with loss to Southern Boone and Climax Springs season ends with loss to Tuscumbia

Camdenton tops Springfield Central in first round of districts

The season goes on for Camdenton.

The Lakers entered the postseason as the fourth seed in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament in Rolla on Wednesday night and quickly took care of business with a 12-2 win over fifth-seeded Springfield Central.

Camdenton finished the night with eight hits and Skylar Sederwall, Sadie Stockman and Brandi Sloan led the charge with two hits each. Emma Rakes drove in three runs and both Sederwall and Katy Pitts added two RBIs each.

Gracie Coffelt pitched four innings for the Lakers and recorded three strikeouts along the way. Ryah Moore also turned in an inning and the Bulldogs were only able to pick up two hits overall.

Camdenton (6-19) was scheduled to meet the top-seeded host Bulldogs in the district semifinals at Rolla on Thursday. A win would place the Lakers in the district championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Versailles falls to Calvary Lutheran to end the season

Versailles had the privilege of playing host in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the fifth-seeded Tigers would not get to advance after a 2-1 loss to No. 4 Calvary Lutheran.

Calvary Lutheran broke the deadlock in the defensive battle with a single run in the second inning. After Versailles tied it up with a run in the third, the visitors added just one more run in the bottom half of the inning and that proved to be just enough.

Kierra O’Rourke had a hit and RBI for Versailles and Maris Ollison, Joscelynn Marriott and Ellie Dunnaway provided a hit each as the team finished with four total.

Marriott was in the circle and pitched all six innings allowing four hits to go with a strikeout and two walks.

Versailles concludes 2019 with a record of 7-17.

Eldon season ends with loss to Southern Boone

Eldon met Southern Boone in the first round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament on Wednesday and the sixth-seeded Mustangs fell to the No. 3 host Eagles 9-0.

Eldon ends the season with a final record of 5-25.

Climax Springs season ends with loss to Tuscumbia

Climax Springs began the postseason as the fifth seed in the Class 1 District 5 Tournament Wednesday night in St. Elizabeth and it was tough ending for the Cougars as they fell 16-1 to the Lions.

Climax Springs finishes the season with a final record of 1-11.