A returning All-State tennis duo in Elise Davis and Kylie Misenheimer were in Class 1 sectional action on Tuesday hoping to make a return to the state tournament.

Unfortunately for the duo, the season came to an end in sectional play as the team lost their bout in sectionals after three sets. After dropping the first set 3-6, Davis and Misenheimer fought back to win the second in a 7-6 tiebreaker before falling in the finale 5-7.

Osage previously concluded its season with an overall team record of 11-3.