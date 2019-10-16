Camdenton topples Waynesville, Versailles takes down Boonville and Eldon cruises by Capital City

Camdenton topples Waynesville

Camdenton is adding another win to the resume after taking care of Waynesville in two sets Tuesday night (25-11, 25-12).

Sydney Smith, Payton Kincaid and Megan Vest led the way with five kills each while Smith turned in eight assists. Olivia Whittle added four digs on the defensive end and both Karli Wolfe and Kincaid put up three blocks each.

Camdenton (19-9-3, 5-1 Ozark Conference) hosts Lebanon on Thursday.

Versailles takes down Boonville

Versailles jumped back into the win column Tuesday night.

The Tigers hosted Tri-County Conference foe Boonville and felt the joy of victory for the first timesince a sweep over Russellville on September 19. Versailles downed the Pirates in two sets as well (25-22, 25-16) and halted a 15-game winless streak in the process.

"This was a very exciting night for us. It is the first time I can remember all season playing consistently and with high intensity from start to finish," Versailles coach Jessica Ollison said.

Kylie Viebrock led the charge with seven kills and finished with eight assists and a block. Gracie Hamrick posted five kills and 16 digs and Emma Geier added 14 assists and two service aces.

Versailles (3-1801, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) will host the Versailles Invitational over the weekend.

Eldon cruises by Capital City

Eldon had little trouble taking down Capital City Tuesday night as the Mustangs handed a Cavaliers team in its inaugural season a loss in two sets (25-12, 25-7).

Eldon (14-8-1, 3-4 Tri-County Conference) hosts Warsaw on Thursday.