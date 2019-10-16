Camdenton was back in the pool at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Tuesday where the Lakers finished second overall out seven teams.

The meet was cut short after seven events due to storms in the area, but it did not prevent the Lakers from putting up a few nice finishes along the way.

Gavin Schulte earned a first place finish in the 200 freestyle while Jacob Dunahee earned sixth. Schulte also finished second in the 100 butterfly.

Meanwhile, the 200 individual medley resulted in Bryce Leuenberger earning second. The 50 freestyle featured Dane Lapine who captured second while Michael Radlund earned fourth and Jeremy Bernabe captured sixth. The final individual event of the night was the 100 freestyle where Nicholas Rosenthal captured second as well.

The team had the opportunity to compete in one relay race and the team of Fischer Lapine, Leuenberger, Dunahee and Bernabe placed third.

Camdenton will jump back in the water on Saturday in a meet at Sedalia Smith-Cotton.