Camdenton welcomed Parkview for an Ozark Conference battle Tuesday night and the Lakers put on an offensive frenzy with a 7-2 win over the Vikings.

Josh Gerdiman led the charge with a hat trick while Ethan Truesdell, Caiden Kowal and Gunner Schuster all scored a goal each.

"Boys played well," Camdenton coach Chris Byington said. "Kind of got lackadaisical at the end but overall progressed and got better. Proud of their efforts."

It was also Teacher Appreciation Night at Camdenton and some former Laker coaches in J.D. Hunter, Josh Ingold and Patrick Dent were on hand for the occasion.

Camdenton is now 8-9 overall after starting the season 1-7. The team has gone 7-2 in the last nine games and is now at 2-3 in conference play. Up next is a trip to West Plains on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.