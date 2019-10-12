With less than a minute to go in the first half Friday night, Hickman’s LJ Williams came up with the ball following a botched screen pass by North Kansas City’s Seth Mattly.

The undefeated Hornets had posted 21 points in the first quarter, but that never fazed Hickman. The Kewpies got on the board late in the opening period and pulled their deficit within a touchdown with a 10-yard scoring pass from Jevean Brown to TJ Turner and a 2-point conversion.

After the fumble recovery, Hickman was in position to take the lead if it scored again.

That’s exactly what the Kewpies did.

With 17.7 seconds to go before halftime, Brown connected with senior Felix Pippenger — who also scored Hickman’s first two touchdowns — for a 2-yard scoring strike. The extra point by Hannah Larson put the Kewpies up 29-28 at the intermission.

But despite its inspired homecoming comeback, Hickman ultimately fell 38-35 in a stinging defeat.

The Kewpies drove into North Kansas City territory with a chance to tie or retake the lead in the final minutes of the game, but three unsuccessful runs and a pass batted down in the end zone halted their hopes.

“It’s tough,” Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. “It’s a tough way to lose, last second like that.”

The Falcons (7-0), ranked No. 6 in Class 5, escaped Columbia with a victory.

North Kansas City coach Leon Douglas had nothing but respect for Class 6 Hickman (2-5) after the game.

“They gave us a run for our money,” Douglas said. “I appreciate that and I value that. We’re very fortunate to come out on the winning side.”

Play went back and forth much of the second half. Most of Hickman’s momentum came from its defense, which forced a turnover and also had a couple of imperative fourth-down stops.

“Huge momentum,” Alvis said of his defense during the comeback bid, “especially since the first quarter didn’t work out too well for us. … The past couple of weeks defensively we’ve been giving up a lot of points. I was very proud of how they hung in there, continued to fight.”

After failing to stop North Kansas City on a fourth-and-goal that resulted in a touchdown, Hickman got a second chance soon after when senior Jajuan Crokett recovered a Hornets fumble.

Brown found Williams a few plays later for a 25-yard pickup to put Hickman in the red zone as the third quarter came to a close. Brown then scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak, but Larson’s extra-point attempt was blocked. The Kewpies and Hornets were tied at 35.

With North Kansas City threatening in the final period, a third-and-goal stop pushed the Hornets from the 3-yard line to the 7 — out of a comfortable distance to go for it on fourth. The visitors opted for a field goal instead, and the successful kick proved to be the game-winner.

The Kewpies wound up one drive short in a game that came down to which team scored last.

“They did a great job of taking away things that we wanted,” Alvis said, lauding North Kansas City for shutting down the Kewpies' pass game late. “They pressured the quarterback. We couldn’t get the ball out of our hands, couldn’t make the throw. Again, that’s a credit to their defense.”

It was Brown, however, who alongside Pippenger helped the Kewpies come to life after a slow start, sending the homecoming crowd into a frenzy as Hickman went down to the wire with a ranked foe.

Brown and the Kewpies are scheduled to play at Truman in Independence next week.

“(Brown) is the real deal,” Douglas said. “All-state-type football player. He’s probably the toughest quarterback we’ve faced to date."