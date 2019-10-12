Just when all signs indicated that the Brookfield football team might play homecoming spoiler at Macon on Friday night, the Bulldogs fell just short.

Brookfield dropped to 2-5 on Friday with a 36-22 loss.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Brookfield junior Dawson Baker punched in a touchdown from three yards out, and feature back Trace Alexander came through on the two-point conversion. At the time, the Bulldogs had a 22-21 lead, and were up for the second time in the game.

On the following drive, sophomore Quinn Gladbach, forced into duty as the result of injury, intercepted a Blake Claas pass and brought it to the Macon 38-yard line. Macon recovered a Brookfield fumble on the next play.

A four-yard Claas touchdown to Macon sophomore Chrisjen Riekeberg capped the drive and a successful conversion gave the Tigers a 29-22 lead. On the ensuing drive, Brookfield again fumbled on an option play, and Macon recovered. When Macon scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown three plays later, the Bulldogs, forced uncharacteristically to pass, simply didn't have enough time to recover.

Earlier in the second half, Riekeberg took a kickoff 85 yards to the endzone after the Bulldogs tied the game at 14 apiece on a Jaden Abongo touchdown.

Alexander posted 145 yards on 29 carries, and Baker finished with 64 yards on seven. In total, the Bulldogs rushed for 269 yards, and passed for another 45 in desperation time. Macon finished with 340 total yards from scrimmage.

Claas finished 14-18 passing with 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Brookfield put itself back in position with a long return on the following play, setting up Baker's score.

Macon advances to 4-3 with the victory.