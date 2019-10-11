Osage falls in three sets to Hallsville and Camdenton sweeps Springfield Central

Osage falls in three sets to Hallsville

Osage hosted Hallsville in Tri-County Conference action Thursday night and the Indians came up a few points short after three sets (26-24, 22-25, 21-25).

Sara Wolf led Osage with 10 kills and two aces and Alisa Boswell, Elizabeth Groos and Carly Hambly finished the night with four kills each. Paige Rowland added 23 of the team's 25 total assists to keep the Indians in it as well. Defensively, Wolf led the way with 20 digs, Caitlyne Vaughn added 19, Grace Otto finished with 11, Emily Dulle contributed nine, Rowland added seven and Emily Steen recorded six. Boswell led Osage with three blocks and Wolf had two.

Osage (8-8-2, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) visits Bolivar on Monday.

Camdenton sweeps Springfield Central

Camdenton hosted Ozark Conference foe Springfield Central Thursday night and the Lakers notched a conference win for the resume by downing the Bulldogs in two sets (25-10, 25-13).

The Lakers (18-9-3, 4-1 Ozark Conference) hosts Waynesville on Tuesday for another conference clash.

This story will be updated with stats as soon as they become available