The Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Warrensburg boys swimming and diving teams had a little fun competition Thursday.

Host Blue Springs compiled 487.5 points to top the Grain Valley Eagles (311) and Warrensburg Tigers (235.5) in a meet in which all three teams swam off events at Centennial Pool-Plex.

"Lots of fun for all the teams at this meet,” Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham said. “All three teams swam off events so it was a great chance to compete in some of the other events. Kara (Liddle, Grain Valley coach) and Anne (Deterding, Warrensburg coach) run top-class programs, so we're very happy to come out on top in a meet like this."

Blue Springs claimed wins in nine of the 12 events, including a sweep in all three relays.

Cogan Davis led the way for the Wildcats, winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 7.77 seconds, and tying for first with Warrensburg’s Zac Elliott in the 50 freestyle in 23.87 seconds. He also helped the 200 medley relay (1:53.01) and 200 freestyle relay (1:41.63) teams to victories.

Josiah Thomson continued his strong season in diving, winning the 1-meter event with a score of 263.40 that easily surpassed the automatic state qualifying standard of 230. Grain Valley’s Jackson Lane took second at 199.80.

Tim Schweizer (57.52) edged Grain Valley’s Wyatt Huffman (57.75) by just .23 of a second to win the 100 butterfly. Huffman dominated the 200 freestyle, winning in 1:53.67.

Gabe Marthaler won the 200 individual medley (2:25.61) for the Wildcats, and Jack Johnson took first in the 100 backstroke (1:10.27), edging Schweizer (1:10.37).