AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton

Panther Classic

At Park Hill South High School

4, 5:30 or 7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Lutheran

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Staley at Truman

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Warrensburg at Centennial Pool-Plex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pierce City

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Truman at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 14 Individual Tournament, Lee’s Summit North High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 5 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• NBA preseason: Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Lakers (from Shanghai), 6:30 a.m., NBA (273)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Women’s all-around, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Northern Ireland at Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: PGA Houston Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Women’s all-around, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college soccer: Penn State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NFL: New York Giants at New England, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College football: Syracuse at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Women’s all-around, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

Thursday’s Radio

• High school softball: Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar (weather permitting), 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NFL: New York Giants at New England, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)