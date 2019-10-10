AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton
Panther Classic
At Park Hill South High School
4, 5:30 or 7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Lutheran
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Staley at Truman
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Warrensburg at Centennial Pool-Plex
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pierce City
7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School
7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Truman at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 14 Individual Tournament, Lee’s Summit North High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 5 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• NBA preseason: Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Lakers (from Shanghai), 6:30 a.m., NBA (273)
• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Women’s all-around, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Soccer: UEFA Euro Qualifying: Northern Ireland at Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• Golf: PGA Houston Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Women’s all-around, 4 p.m., OLY (208)
• Women’s college soccer: Penn State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• College football: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women’s college soccer: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NHL: St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)
• NFL: New York Giants at New England, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• College football: Syracuse at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college soccer: Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s college soccer: Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships: Women’s all-around, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)
Thursday’s Radio
• High school softball: Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar (weather permitting), 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• NHL: St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• NFL: New York Giants at New England, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)