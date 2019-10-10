Macks Creek celebrated Senior Night with an 18-3 win over the Humansville Lady Tigers on Wednesday night.

Macks Creek celebrated Senior Night with an 18-3 win over the Humansville Lady Tigers on Wednesday night. The game had been moved up a day due to heavy rain in the forecast on Thursday.

The Lady Pirates wasted no time making an early statement with 14 runs in the first inning to set the tone.

"We did a great job of being patient at the plate and hitting pitches in our zones,” Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. “We are glad to get a win for our seniors on Senior Night as well."

Each spot in the Lady Pirates lineup produced a run or a runner in the contest. Bobbie Hilton fell a homer short of the cycle as she produced three hits and five RBIs. Caytlin Eidson had two hits and Shaylee Skinner had a hit as well. Molly Phillips, Myra Cortez and Kenzie Hicks produced two RBIs each and Jesse Willis and Alyssa Seaholm added an RBI each.

Bethany Schmidt (6-2) was in the circle and picked up the win allowing one run on a hit while striking out one in two innings of work. Willis walked four batters in relief and Skinner faced a single batter where the Pirates turned a triple play.

Macks Creek (12-10, 4-2 Polk County League) hosts Walnut Grove on Monday in the regular season finale at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Macks Creek School District