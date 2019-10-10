The lake level was 658.7; generation of 8,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 18,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 74 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.0 level.

The lake level was 658.7; generation of 8,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 18,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 74 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Kevin Jones won the Big Bass Bash last Sunday with a 6.42-pound largemouth bass.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs. Bluegill: Good on nightcrawlers.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and deep-diving and square bill crankbaits on the main lake and in coves. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits in coves. Catfish: Fair trolling crankbaits around shad.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and square bill crankbaits or flipping creature baits and jigs in the creeks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks or on minnows in brush 10 to 12 feet deep. White bass: Good on Roostertails and small swimbaits in the backs of creeks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass: Slow on jigs.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained to murky. Black bass: Fair to good on jigs or topwater lures along docks halfway back in creeks. Crappie: Fair on jigs 18 feet deep under main lake docks. Catfish: Good on jug lines with cut shad in the creeks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits, shaky head Trick Worms, Brush Hogs and jigs on the main lake and in the coves. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair for small fish on Texas-rigged Salt Craws, jigs and crankbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on minnows 10 to 15 feet deep in brush and along docks. Catfish: Good on jug lines with cut shad or drifting stink baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on Chatterbaits around docks or flipping jigs and Brush Hogs along main lake flats or flats in the creeks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs 10 to 12 feet deep under docks or on minnows along the docks on the main lake or in coves. White bass: Good on Roostertails and small swimbaits along flats in the creeks. Catfish: Fair drifting shad in the coves.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.