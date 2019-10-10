Each day as a teacher and coach Davis seeks to help the kids he works with be prepared for the challenges of the classroom and playing field, but he also feels like it is his duty to help them prepare for the challenges of life.

Dylan Davis has found a calling.

Each day as a teacher and coach he seeks to help the kids he works with be prepared for the challenges of the classroom and playing field, but he also feels like it is his duty to help them prepare for the challenges of life. It is a duty he and his wife, Andrea, who served as a teacher and middle school volleyball coach in the district, do not take lightly.

“We use that as our platform to reach younger people and help grow them not only as athletes, but as contributors to the community and their families,” Davis explained. “Help them be responsible young adults that contribute positive things to our community.”

That calling was formed in the town of Bolivar where Davis grew up as one of his own football coaches provided the leadership he felt was lacking in his home life. Davis said he fell in love with the game because it not only taught him how to push through tough things, but also to be a man and he soon knew what his future path would be.

“That is what inspired me to be a coach just seeing how one person can make an impact on so many young lives, especially in the realm of manhood,” Davis noted. “That is something our culture is not really fond of right now is that true manhood. To get young men out here to just drive, work and sweat and do the things that are uncommon- that is an amazing opportunity.

“It is what I’ve been called to do, to grow those young men, and I’ve been inspired by someone who did that for me. That is why I’m here.”

After his playing days at Bolivar where he played offensive line, Davis played for a year at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., before finishing his education at Southwest Baptist University in his hometown where he also spent time coaching the middle school team.

The coach had the privilege of coming to Eldon five years ago when a job as a special education teacher opened up in the same town his wife is from.

“She planned on staying in Bolivar her whole life after she moved there. Then she met me and I drug her back up here to be by her family so that is unfortunate for them,” Davis jokingly noted. “We’ve really enjoyed being here.”

The coach starting assisting the middle school team and he is now in his third year at the high school level where he coaches the offensive and defensive lines as well as outside linebackers. When the Mustangs opened the season against Bolivar last year, the coach who once inspired him was on the opposite sideline.

“The willingness to do extra things with my time on and off the field allowed me to get the chance to coach at the high school level, which is something I’ve always dreamed of doing,” said Davis who spent his first few seasons gaining as much knowledge as he could about the program and different positions he was unfamiliar with.

Through it all, Davis has also been pleased with the people he is surrounded by. He pointed out how the football players respond to different challenges and situations and how it can yield positive outcomes that also helps them grow.

“Their outcome is amazing because the responses they have are just so spectacular. Just going through the school district here, they have this determination to continually get better and are willing to be coached,” he stated. “That is the hardest thing to find and this community is very good about pushing their kids. Just like everywhere else, we have kids that can still be encouraged to be pushed a little more and we have those kids that push themselves so it has been great to see that and get to know these kids closer.”

And he also feels he is surrounded by a coaching staff that provides the leadership necessary to make a positive impact.

“It has been great to see Chad (Hult) grow as a head coach, it has been fantastic to get to learn from somebody with the experience of Coach (Greg) Warlop and to see Coaches Darren Koelling and Jacob Koelling come in with the excitement they have,” Davis remarked. “It has been awesome to see Coach Ryan Calvino come in and take ownership of being around these kids and Coach Josh Varner is new this year and has come in and brought a ton of insight with his experience.

“Personally, it has been great to learn from all of them in football and in life.”

There have been quite a few fun moments in his coaching career, but the memories that stick with him most are the little things each day like those who stick around after practice and work for what they want.

“It takes more than just the two or three hours of practice to achieve your dreams. It has been amazing to see young men take that role, especially now being a new father, knowing there are role models out there for my son to watch,” the coach said. “Above those district championships and record-breaking games, the most amazing thing to me is seeing those kids like Fisher (Snelling) come out her and work their butt off to get better and earn that time to be out there under those Friday night lights that everyone dreams of being under.”

Whether it is on the field or in the classroom, Davis loves seeing the hard work come to fruition because it helps prepare kids for life. He loves catching up with kids who have applied those lessons.

“It is amazing to see kids continually do the things they are coached or taught to do, when they finally figure out there is a purpose to it and it improves them more than just on the field or the classroom and helps them out in life,” he said.

“They learn that here and it is amazing to see that.”

That mission goes on for Davis and his wife who plan to make an impact no matter what community they are in.

“Lord willing it be here in Eldon and as long as we are here or if God has another plan for us to move somewhere else, our goal is to make the biggest positive impact on the people that surround us,” the coach said. “To continue to give back to the community we are in, continue to grow those young athletes and mold young men and women whatever capacity we are in.”