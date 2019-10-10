Parr Pitts had a pretty enjoyable experience as a football player. He felt it was important to help others have a similar experience if he could make a difference and why he is now in his 28th year of teaching and coaching football.

He was a member of Camdenton’s first state championship team and it was his number that was called when the Lakers needed a late 2-point conversion to tie for the state title during his senior season in 1986. He also enjoyed playing on the offensive line at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., and he admittedly still gets goosebumps when Hank Williams Jr.’s “Hog Wild” blares over the loudspeakers at Bob Shore Stadium on Friday nights to rile up the linemen in pregame warmups.

“I feel like I owe it to football because of the gifts I got from my coaches and playing football. That has been my whole goal is to try to give that back to as many of the players I can have contact with,” said Pitts who also played baseball at Central Methodist. “Help them a fraction the way I was helped.”

Pitts still remembers being a fourth grader and wanting to be a part of the program under coaches like Bob Shore, Jim “Pappy” Pirch, Mike Silverwood and John McNabb as their impact was substantial. Camdenton went on to win four more state titles after obtaining the hardware for the first time in his senior season.

“That is kind of what led me to coaching and teaching and I knew that if I could do that, I would not have to work very much if I could go out there and coach football,” he noted.

The coaching career began in Moberly where he spent five years as an assistant and was followed by a year as an assistant at Hermann before his first head coaching gig at Palmyra. Pitts spent 10 years at the school before spending two years as a head coach at Odessa and another four years as a head coach at Troy Buchanan. After 22 years coaching and 27 years after graduating the Laker alumnus was called home.

“I was very excited. It had been a dream of mine to be able to come back here at different times,” the coach recalled. “My oldest son Parker was going to enter his junior year and my youngest son Camden was entering into eighth grade so it was a great opportunity for them to come back here and be part of a program that helped shape me.”

Not only that, he had the privilege of coaching the offensive line unit known as “Pappy’s Hogs” he himself was once a part of that became a moniker under his former mentor Pirch. Pitts also coaches defensive backs and there were a few familiar faces around when he returned to Camdenton- coaches on the staff who were teammates such as Jeff Shore, Shawn Maschino, Lance Foulk and Tim McDuffey.

“It was awesome because my line coach “Pappy” was so influential in my life and all the guys who got to play with him. It was a great opportunity to come back here and do that and coach along with guys I played with,” the coach said.

Some things seemingly never change, but one thing Pitts was pleased to see upon his return was the fact that there are more Lakers. When not coaching football, Pitts spent 22 years as a physical education teacher and currently teaches seventh grade social studies.

“I learned a lot as a player here in terms of being able to work hard, stay together and always persevere through those tough times. Coming back, I learned that great players come from different areas, different walks of life and other sports,” he said. “It has just been a great experience coming back here because our program has not changed much, but our community has grown so much since I was here. It has been an awesome time to come back here, be part of it and just understand the legacy that Laker football is.”

Based upon what he has seen, Pitts feels like the current Lakers who strap on the pads are doing a good job of upholding that legacy.

“They are ‘all-in’ all the time and they are super coachable. They have that core belief that if we go out there, work hard and do what we are asked to do, we are going to be successful,” the coach pointed out. “That has kind of been the thing. It does not really matter about the talent level, size, speed or any of those kinds of things. Our guys are just willing to go do whatever it takes and they are successful.”

He has not been worried about the staff either.

“Every man on the staff is committed to Laker football. It is not about them, it is about what they can do to further this legacy and help the guys that are part of this program,” Pitts stated.

He will look to do the same as he continues his teaching and coaching career that has never felt like work.

“I love what I’m doing. I love coaching football and love teaching so I cannot see myself doing anything else,” the coach said. “I don’t have very many habits or hobbies that take me away from football and teaching. I talk to a lot of guys who say as long as you love what you are doing, keep doing it, and I do so I plan on being here coaching and teaching and having fun with football.”