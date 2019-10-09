AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Bishop Ward vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

Panther Classic

At Park Hill South High School

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 District 14 Tournament

3:15 p.m. — Championship: Lee's Summit North vs. St. Teresa's Academy at Plaza Tennis Center

Class 2 District 15 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships, Osage Trail Middle School

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton

Panther Classic

At Park Hill South High School

4, 5:30 or 7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Lutheran

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Staley at Truman

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Warrensburg at Centennial Pool-Plex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pierce City

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Truman at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 6:45 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Hero Women’s Indian Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: World Cup: United States vs. Argentina (tape), noon, NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 2 p.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., TBS (50)

• College soccer: Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: Virginia at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NHL: New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA preseason: New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Appalachian State at Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Texas at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: USL: Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College volleyball: Mississippi at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)