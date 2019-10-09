School of the Osage made a trip to Jefferson City Monday night to take on the brand new Capital City Cavaliers and the Indians came home with a 2-1 win.

School of the Osage made a trip to Jefferson City Monday night to take on the brand new Capital City Cavaliers and the Indians came home with a 2-1 win.

Osage outshout Capital City 24-3 and fortunately found just enough goals from the boots of a pair of brothers in Robert and Tanner Colonius. Garrett Long was in net and added three saves in the winning effort.

Osage (9-10) visits Clinton on Thursday at 5 p.m.