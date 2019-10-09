Camdenton drops game to Hickman, Osage falls to Fatima, Eldon comes up short at Eugene and Versailles hit with loss at California

Camdenton drops game to Hickman

Camdenton visited Columbia Tuesday night to face the Hickman Kewpies and the Lakers were swept in two sets (19-25, 15-25).

Camdenton (17-9-3, 3-1 Ozark Conference) hosts Springfield Central on Thursday.

Osage falls to Fatima

School of the Osage met Fatima on the court Tuesday night after a three-set win over Skyline on Monday and the Comets made it a tough one for the Indians in a two-set loss (17-25, 16-25).

Sara Wolf led Osage with five kills and Carly Hambly finished with three while Paige Rowland finished with four of the team's five assists. Rowland also led the team with eight digs while Caitlyne Vaughn contributed six.

Osage (8-7-2, 2-1 Tri-County Conference) host Hallsville on Thursday.

Eldon comes up short at Eugene

Eldon visited Eugene Tuesday night where the Mustangs went the distance with the Eagles and came up short in a three-set clash (25-16, 18-25, 24-26).

Caroline Beckmann led the Eldon attack with 25 kills, finishing with at least 18 more kills than any other player on the court for either side. Taylor Henderson added six kills for the Mustangs and Hayley Henderson put up four while Addie Davis finished with 32 of the team's 36 assists. Davis also led the team with 16 digs, Hayley finished with 14 and Beckmann contributed 12 respectively.

Eldon (7-8, 3-4 Tri-County Conference) will get ready for tournament play over the weekend, hosting the 37th Annual Eldon Tournament.

Versailles hit with loss at California

Versailles found it difficult to get things going in California Tuesday night, falling to the Pintos (6-25, 11-25).

Kylie Viebrock had five assists to lead the Tigers, Emma Geier put up five kills, Sara Vogt recorded an ace and Adaya Comer and Ashlynn Howard finished with three digs each.

Unfortunately for Versailles, the Tigers were missing some veteran experience on the court Tuesday night as both Joy Bias and Gracie Hamrick were out with an illness. Coach Jessica Ollison said Bias will miss the remainder of the season and that could be the fate of Hamrick as well.

"Those two played a huge part in what we do defensively each match so we have some big shoes to fill and big adjustments to make," the coach said.

Versailles (2-16-1, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) visits Clinton on Thursday.