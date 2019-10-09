Camdenton breezes by Parkview, Osage outpaced by California, Macks Creek takes a loss at Halfway and Climax Springs falls to Laquey

Camdenton breezes by Parkview

Camdenton hosted Parkview Monday night and the Lakers made quick work of the Vikings with a 16-1 win in five innings.

Raegen Waters and Shea Little led the offensive clinic with two hits each and Waters also posted three RBIs along with Sadie Stockman while Gracie Coffelt drove in two runs of her own. Brandi Sloan and Ryah Moore pitched two innings each and combined for five strikeouts.

Camdenton (5-18, 2-7 Ozark Conference) hosts Bolivar on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage outpaced by California

Osage visited California Tuesday night with some momentum after a 12-2 win over Richland the night before, but it would not continue in an 8-1 loss to the Pintos.

Liberty Gamm produced two hits and an RBI for Osage, Carly Ward added two hits and Reese Good provided the only other hit of the night. Ward was also in the circle and pitched six innings allowing a single earned run on six hits with five strikeouts. Errors were the true culprit of the day as the Indians committed eight of them before the night was through.

Osage (12-12, 2-4 Tri-County Conference) hosts St. Elizabeth on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek takes a loss at Halfway

Macks Creek continued its road trip Tuesday night at Halfway after falling 6-0 at Weaubleau on Monday and it was another tough outing for the Pirates who fell 5-2.

Halfway scored all five of its runs in the second inning and Macks Creek could not quite muster enough offense to claw back in it, despite gaining one more hit than the Cardinals with five total on the night. The Pirates were hit with six errors that did not help the cause.

"It's a tale of one winning tonight," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. "Take away that one inning where they plate five and we possibly come out with a win."

Kenzie Hicks led the way offensively for Macks Creek with two hits while Jesse Willis, Bobbie Hilton and Caytlin Eidson all collected a hit each. Shaylee Skinner (5-7) was in the circle and worked six innings while being tagged for five unearned runs on four hits, striking out three and walking two.

Macks Creek (11-10, 3-2 Polk County League) is scheduled to face Humansville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., to avoid potential inclement weather on Thursday. The Pirates will wrap up the regular season against Walnut Grove on Monday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Macks Creek School District

Climax Springs falls to Laquey

Climax Springs had a rough one Tuesday night.

After13-4 loss at Wheatland on Monday, the Cougars hosted Laquey the next day and were dealt a 25-1 loss in three innings.

Beth Torimino got the lone hit for Climax Springs while the opponents racked up 17 hits of their own. Maranda Burke pitched two innings allowing 15 earned runs on 13 hits with a walk and three strikeouts, Jayden Butterfield gave up eight earned runs on three hits with a strikeout and five walks and Hailey McIntosh finished an inning allowing one earned run with a hit, strikeout and two walks.

Climax Springs (1-10) wraps up the regular season at Weaubleau on Friday at 5 p.m.