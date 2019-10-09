Lakers and Indians bow out in district semifinals

Osage comes up short in district semifinal battle with Bolivar

Osage met Bolivar in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament Tuesday night and fell to the Liberators 5-1 to end duel play with a final record of 10-3.

The Indians had an uphill battle trailing 2-1 after doubles play and could not find an answer in the first two matches of singles play.

The second-seeded doubles team of Lily Davis and Natalie Brick earned the win in doubles with an 8-3 result while top-seeded duo Elise Davis and Kylie Misenheimer fell 8-0 and the third-seeded team of Emma Koeppen and Emma Glendenning lost 8-2.

Elise was at the top of the lineup in singles play and fell in straight sets (1-6, 0-6) and the fifth seed Glendenning also lost in straight sets (2-6, 3-6).

Osage will now look to individual districts in Springfield, hoping to punch singles and doubles players through to the next round.

Camdenton swept in district semifinals by Springfield Central

Camdenton met top-seeded Springfield Central in the semifinals of the Class 2 District 9 Tournament in Springfield Tuesday night and the Lakers were swept 5-0.

Camdenton ends team duel play at 7-9 for the season and up next is individual districts on Friday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield where the team will look to get singles and doubles players advanced to the next round.