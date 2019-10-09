Camdenton finished the night with 183 team points, trailing only Glendale (374) and Ozark (216), and there were a few highlights along the way.

Camdenton was one of 10 teams in a meet at Hickory Hills Middle School in Springfield Tuesday night where the Lakers finished third in the overall team standings.

Camdenton finished the night with 183 team points, trailing only Glendale (374) and Ozark (216), and there were a few highlights along the way.

Gavin Schulte won the 100 freestyle for the Lakers, finishing the race in a time of 49.15 seconds. Other Camdenton finishes included Dane Lapine earning third at 55.42 seconds, Bryce Leuenberger seventh at 59.2, Jeremy Bernabe eighth at 59.4, Nicholas Rosenthal ninth at 59.5 and Noah Normand 11th at 1:00.35.

Meanwhile, Rosenthal was the lone Laker in the 200 freestyle finishing ninth at 2:12.66. The 50 freestyle was another big race where Schulte led the way with a second place finish at 22.34 seconds while Lapine took third at 24.32, Michael Radlund fourth at 24.79, Fischer Lapine 17th at 27.9 and Jonah Rapp 26th at 33.17.

Radlund also took on the 500 freestyle finishing sixth at 5:52.39. The 100 backstroke featured the Camdenton duo of Jacob Dunahee who placed fifth at 1:12.66 and Fischer who finished sixth at 1:12.96. The final individual event was the 100 breaststroke and a trio of Lakers were in action as Leuenbergrer took fourth at 1:11.45, Bernabe 12th at 1:20.6 and Rapp 18th at 1:31.98.

Camdenton's relay teams included the 200 medley quartet of Dane, Leuenberger, Radlund and Schulte who earned third at 1:52.7; the 200 freestyle team of Dane, Bernabe, Radlund and Schulte who finished fourth 1:39.51 and the 400 freestyle team of Dunahee, Normand, Rosenthal and Bernabe who placed fourth at 4:02.22.

Camdenton returns to the pool on Saturday in Webb City at 10 a.m.