Osage advances to district semifinals

Osage began team postseason play in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament on Monday and advanced to the district semifinals with a 5-0 shutout over Richland.

Osage dominated the doubles round as the teams of Elise Davis and Kylie Misenheimer, Lily Davis and Natalie Brick and Emma Koeppen and Emma Glendenning all won their matches 8-0. In singles play, Lily won in two sets (6-0, 6-0) and Brick did the same (6-0, 6-1) to close it out.

Up next was a semifinal matchup with Bolivar on Tuesday with the hopes of reaching the district championship on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Camdenton moves on to district semifinals

Camdenton met Parkview in the first round of the Class 2 District 9 Tournament on Monday and the Lakers swept the Vikings 5-0.

Kaitelyn McGuire and Victoria Watson led the doubles sweep with a 9-7 win while Haley Hultz and Kaitlyn Bergstrom won 8-6 and Eliana Borbe and Safina Ernst won 8-3. Mcguire took care of business in singles play (6-2, 6-3) and Hultz did the same (6-1, 6-0).

Camdenton was scheduled to take on top-seed Springfield Central in the semifinals on Tuesday in Springfield with the hopes of reaching the title match on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

