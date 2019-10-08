Eldon defends district title as Osage sends three to sectionals and Camdenton sends Lembke on to sectionals

Eldon defended its home course in the Class 1 District 3 Tournament on Monday and it led to a second straight district championship for the Mustangs.

Eldon bested the field with a team score of 418, which was five strokes better than Sacred Heart’s 423 while Osage finished third with a 47 amongst the six schools who fielded teams.

Returning All-State golfer Kassidy Hull picked up her second straight individual district title carding a 77 that was four strokes better than any other scores of the 42 golfers who competed.

“It was awesome to see the girls repeat as district champions. I knew the entire year we had a chance to do so,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said. “It was great to see Kassidy retain her title. This was the goal the entire season so I was happy to see the girls achieve it, they have played well the entire year.”

Some friendly congratulations were also sent on behalf of Osage coach L.J. Weeks.

“I want to give a shoutout to Coach Matt Frey at Eldon and his team for being back-to-back district champions. That is a great accomplishment,” the coach stated.

Reece Henderson finished with a 103 for Eldon, Hannah Petet shot a 117, Kelsey Fischer scored a 121 and Harlee Lawless shot a 173. Eldon will get to move on as a team to sectionals at Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield on Monday with the hopes of moving on to state.

Frey noted it was beneficial to have the opportunity to play at home with having a young team and now the focus shifts to sectionals.

“We will be working hard this week as we head to sectionals where we will face the strongest team in the state. I told the girls you don’t move on in the postseason not being able to put together good rounds in golf so we need to minimize errors throughout a round to keep our scores as low as possible,” Frey added.

The season will also continue for Osage who sent a trio of Indians on to sectionals in Springfield as well. Returning state qualifier Sydney Riley earned All-District honors for the second straight year by finishing in the top 15 with a round of 103 that was good for seventh.

“She’s put in a lot of hard work and it shows,” Weeks said.

Maddie Yoder will also move on to sectionals for a second straight year after shooting a 120 and Ella DeMott will join them after carding a 122. The season ends for Greta Cooks who finished at 132 and Kaylie Clark who shot a 144.

“Overall I was pleased with our play yesterday. Eldon is a fairly difficult course so scoring tends to be higher there,” Weeks noted.

“I’m really proud of how far she (Maddie) has come in the last two years. Ella is a junior and only started playing golf seriously in the last year or so and has a great attitude when it comes to golf. She does a great job of letting go of the bad shots, which can be difficult sometimes.”

Weeks said he was not familiar with the course at Payne Stewart, but scouting reports indicate a more wide open and forgiving course.

“That is a double-edge sword usually as that means it may be easier to play but also means scores will be lower so it will take a pretty good round to make it out of there to state,” he said.

Camdenton sends Lembke on to sectionals

Camdenton played in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield on Monday and the Lakers were able to get a golfer through as Korrin Lembke shot a 101 to move on.

“She was in the low 50s on the front nine and knew she had to improve upon that to qualify which she did on the back nine,” Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said.

Up next for Lembke is sectionals at Hoots Hollow in Pleasant Hill in Monday, just south of Kansas City.